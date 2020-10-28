Terry Foskey
Savannah, Georgia
Terry Foskey of Savannah, Georgia, age 65, died October 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Elton and Reba Foskey and a sister, Margie (Tom) Essex. Survivors include his wife, Joni Foskey; brother, Larry Foskey; sisters, Marsha Griner, Patricia (Shelley) Baker, Janice (Sonny) Yarborough; a son, Michael Sheppard; a daughter, Ashley Burdette; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, October 30th from 1:00-3:00 PM at Families First Funeral Care. www.familiesfirstcare.com
