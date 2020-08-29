1/1
Tessa Marion Fine
Savannah
Tessa Marion Fine, 36, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center. Tessa was born in Savannah, daughter of Anthony and Glenna Fine.
Tessa was a 2002 graduate of St. Vincent's Academy and was currently a technician with the Children's Eye Institute. Tessa was of the Catholic faith.
Tessa had a loving heart, a wonderful sense of humor and was a good friend. She loved her family especially being a daddy's girl before her father's passing.
Surviving are her mother, Glenna Fine; brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Brittany Fine; niece, Addison Fine; nephew, Grayson Fine. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends and her beloved dog, Roscoe.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tessa's memory to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sally Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
