Thad O. ButlerGuytonThad O. Butler, 90, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence.The Liberty County native was a member of Pineora Baptist Church and a retired logger. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Cooler Butler.Survivors include his children, Gritell (Joe) Bradley, Olan (Dona Rae) Butler, Randy (Kim) Butler, and Debra (Chuck) Scarborough; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Warnell (Linda) Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place and will limit the number of people in the building at any given time.Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Pineora Baptist Church.Interment will follow in Elkins Cemetery in Guyton.Remembrances may be given to Pineora Baptist Church Building Fund, 131 Elkins Street, Guyton, GA 31312.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912)754-6421Savannah Morning News