Thang Chinh Dang
Savannah
On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Thang Dang, son, brother, and uncle, went home to Jesus at the age of 33 years.
Thang was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, and graduated from S.C. Johnson High School. He went on to complete a liberal arts degree at Armstrong University. He was the youngest of five children born to Thuy Dang and the late Chuc Thi Nguyen. Thang will be forever remembered by his father Thuy, by his sister Oanh, brother-in-law Phuong, sister June, brother-in-law John, brother Toan, sister-in-law Kim, and sister Chau. Thang will also be forever remembered by his nieces, Victoria, Taylor and Hanna and numerous extended family and dear friends.
A visitation for friends and family will be from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel, 4605 Highway 80 E, Savannah, Georgia. A Blessing of the Body will be held at 7:00 p.m. with Ft. John Tran officiating.
On Friday, February 28, the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. A Rosary Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. with Msgr. P. James Costigan officiating. At 8:00 p.m., Ft. Kim Son will officiate the Vietnamese Rosary Service.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in memory of Thang on Saturday, February 29, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 7020 Concord Road, Savannah with Father Michael J. Kavanaugh, presiding. Burial will follow at the Catholic Cemetery, 1720 Wheaton Street, Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
February 26, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020