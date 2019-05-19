|
|
Mrs. Thelma Drucilla Glisson White (Drucilla), 85, of Pooler, Georgia passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019.
Mrs. White was born in Ellabell, Georgia on January 2, 1934 to the late Thomas Edison Glisson, Sr. and Nettie Moore Glisson. She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life of 64 years, James Bernie White, Sr. Drucilla and Bernie moved to Pooler in 1956 and knew they had found the perfect place to live, work and raise their family. Drucilla was a devoted and loving wife, mother and "Granny", and her passion was caring for her family and working alongside her loving husband including many happy days gardening. She was a talented cook, seamstress, caregiver, teacher and family historian. Mrs. White was a long time member of Pooler First Baptist Church and attended Red Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Bulloch County, Georgia faithfully with her husband for many years. She is survived by her four children, Kay Vernon (Ronnie) of Winston-Salem, NC; Kathy Redgate (Joe) of Hilton Head Island, SC, James B. White, Jr. (Nora) of Pooler, GA, and Carol Beeland (Bryant) of Griffin, GA; grandchildren, Bethany Luther (Josh), Skip Miller, Jeannie Miller, Heather Wood (Charles), Erica White and Emily Beeland; 10 great-grandchildren and was "Aunt Drucilla" or "Cilla" to many nieces and nephews, and "Ms. White" to many friends and long-time neighbors. In addition to her parents, Mrs. White was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Oaks at Pooler for their care and compassion. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the funeral home. Funeral: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Bloomingdale, Georgia. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 West Highway 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 19, 2019