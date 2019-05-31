|
Our Mother, Thelma Blackmon Holmes, born February 14, 1924, went home Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her residence with her children by her side. Preceding her in death include sons Remer Jr. (Pooler) Holmes, Lensy (Bo Gator) Holmes, daughter in law Lynda Rhodes Holmes, and grandsons Brian Holmes and Tyrone Hill. She leaves to cherish her loving memory three sons Johnnie (Claretha) Holmes; Eric Holmes and Timothy (Lorraine) Holmes. Two daughters Saundra Pemberton and Sharon (Arthur E.) Golden. 26 Grands, 34 Great-Grands, and 2 Great-Great Grands. A devoted nephew and niece Floyd and Shirley Parrish, Candance Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Wake: 7pm -8pm, May 31, 2019, at Dorchester Funeral Home 7842 East Oglethorpe Hwy Midway, GA 31320. Funeral Services: 12noon, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First Bryan Missionary Baptist Church.
575 West Bryan Street Savannah, Georgia 31401
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 31, 2019