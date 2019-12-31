|
Thelma J. Groover
Savannah
Thelma Johnson Groover peacefully passed away on New Year's Eve surrounded by family. She lived a long and happy life unencumbered by debilitating disability until five months ago when she sustained a head injury caused by a fall. It was a hopeful recovery until recently when it became clear that she was coming to the end of her time with us. She was under the loving care of Pruitt hospice care at the time of her passing.
Thelma was born in Soperton, Georgia in 1927 to Walter and Mary Louise Johnson. She was one of seven children. After moving to Savannah at the end of World War II, she met and married James E. (Jimmy) Groover. They spent their lives together in Savannah until his death in 1999. She worked as a bookkeeper most of her life, but she was really a farmer at heart. She loved gardening, fishing, cooking, going to church, and taking care of her family. She made the very best fried chicken and pecan pie. In her more agile years, she was an active member of the order of the Eastern Star and enjoyed the beach, playing softball, and bowling. After she retired, she traveled the country with her husband until his death and continued to travel frequently with her daughter until this past summer. If you asked her, she would tell you she never expected to live so long. She outlived all of her siblings and their spouses, all of Jimmy's four siblings and their spouses, six nieces and nephews, and most of her friends. If anything ever slowed her down, it was the loss of so many people she loved.
She is survived by her son, James Edward Groover, Jr. and his two sons, Jason (Jillian), and Reidar (Jamie), her daughter, Deborah (Kristina) and their two children, Megan and Karlyn, and two grand dogs she adored, Dax and Grady. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and their children.
As a family, we would like to thank all of the staff at Savannah Square Health Center, Pruitt Health Seaside, and Pruitt Health Hospice for their excellent and loving care; the pastor and members of ConneXion United Methodist church for their time and prayers; and her friends, Mary, Pat, and Jackie for their visits and delivery of communion each month. A memorial service and dinner will be held at ConneXion Church at a date to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, all remembrances can be made to ConneXion United Methodist Church 5411 Skidaway Rd. Savannah, Georgia 31406.
