Thelma NelsonSavannah, GeorgiaThelma Reasinger Nelson, age 87, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her residence.Thelma was born in DuBois, PA. She has lived in Savannah since 1970. She worked as a private contractor at Hunter Army Airfield for 35 years. She loved everyone she worked with and the customers at the commissary at HAAF. She also liked playing Bingo at HAAF. Thelma was a devoted Pittsburg Steelers and Penn State fan. She enjoyed watching most sports.She played women's softball in Pennsylvania, Guam, Canada, New York, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Georgia. She also coached many different sports. Thelma was an avid bowler throughout the years.She was a member of Richmond Hill Senior Center and made many friends. Thelma was known for her winning ways playing Mexican Train.Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Chief John Philip Nelson; her parents, Harry and Helen Reasinger; five brothers, Donald, Harry, Charles, Robert, and Delbert; and her four sisters, Jean, Gladys, Dorothy, and her twin, Velma.She is survived by her daughters, Renee (Lee) Nelson and Michele (Mark) Pokrandt; five grandchildren, Patrick Rockwell, Josh McBride, Josey McBride, Joy McBride, and Justin McBride; and seven great-grandchildren.Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Coastal Pet Rescue, 7430 Thomas Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406 or Safe Shelter, P.O. Box 61119, Savannah, GA 31420 or Spanish Oaks Hospice, 8510 Whitefield Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406.Richmond Hill Funeral HomeSavannah Morning News6/29/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at