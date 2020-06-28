Thelma Nelson
1932 - 2020
Savannah, Georgia
Thelma Reasinger Nelson, age 87, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her residence.
Thelma was born in DuBois, PA. She has lived in Savannah since 1970. She worked as a private contractor at Hunter Army Airfield for 35 years. She loved everyone she worked with and the customers at the commissary at HAAF. She also liked playing Bingo at HAAF. Thelma was a devoted Pittsburg Steelers and Penn State fan. She enjoyed watching most sports.
She played women's softball in Pennsylvania, Guam, Canada, New York, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Georgia. She also coached many different sports. Thelma was an avid bowler throughout the years.
She was a member of Richmond Hill Senior Center and made many friends. Thelma was known for her winning ways playing Mexican Train.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Chief John Philip Nelson; her parents, Harry and Helen Reasinger; five brothers, Donald, Harry, Charles, Robert, and Delbert; and her four sisters, Jean, Gladys, Dorothy, and her twin, Velma.
She is survived by her daughters, Renee (Lee) Nelson and Michele (Mark) Pokrandt; five grandchildren, Patrick Rockwell, Josh McBride, Josey McBride, Joy McBride, and Justin McBride; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Coastal Pet Rescue, 7430 Thomas Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406 or Safe Shelter, P.O. Box 61119, Savannah, GA 31420 or Spanish Oaks Hospice, 8510 Whitefield Avenue, Savannah, GA 31406.
Richmond Hill Funeral Home
www.coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
6/29/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Richmond Hill Funeral Home - Richmond Hill
8901 Ford Ave.
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-7575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
Miss Thelma, you have no idea of how much you will be missed by all of us.
Carolyn Williams
Friend
June 27, 2020
My neighbor and friend for over 30 years.She was always there to help those in need. She loved reading books and came into the Hunter Thrift Shop always looking for a good book. God has another Angel who earn her wings. Miss you and your jokes.
Betty McManaway
Friend
June 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss. My mom passed away 2 years ago. Prayers for healing and peace for the family. She was always so nice to all of us.
Patty Goshefski Patrick
Friend
June 27, 2020
Rest in peace
Ms Thelma will miss you Y.Shepard
Yvette Shepard
Friend
June 27, 2020
Mrs Thelma, was an amazing person, terrific coach, hard working no matter what she did it was to the best of her ability, a mentor I remember working for her at commissary and one day I was using a box cutter and accidentally cut through my thumb nail bleeding everywhere I panicked ran to Themla she grab my hand and said you will be ok so I knew I would be ok. Such a special person to know. You have touched many lives mine for sure. You will be missed.
Deb Youles
Friend
June 27, 2020
Rest in peace Thelma. Very Respectfully, Tim and Patti Sprink
Patricia Sprink
Family
June 27, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 27, 2020
There are a lot words you could use to describe Thelma. She was generous, giving, hard working, gifted, funny and so much more. She was always helpful to me and took me in as a part of her family. I will be forever grateful. I love you. Rest In Peace.
Lee Harmer
Family
June 27, 2020
Thelma was such a sweet soul. I admired and respected her for many years. She will be missed. Prayers for peace for her and her family.
Patty Rountree
Friend
