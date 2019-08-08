|
|
Savannah - Theodore Dale Migchelbrink On Monday, August 5, 2019 Theodore Dale Migchelbrink, loving husband and father of three children, passed peacefully at the age of 77 at Pruitt Health. Born and raised in Parma, Ohio, he made Savannah Georgia his second home. A one-time chemist, he proved to be a successful heavy-duty truck salesman for over 40 years.
Ted was preceded in death by his Mother Antoinette, Father Theodore, brother Robert and sister Nancy. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years Linda, daughter Terri (Jerry) Lanham, sons Anthony (Melissa Mauldin) and Theodore Jr (Dejla), Brother Timothy (Nancy) plus 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Ted had a passion for motorsports. He often drove the pace car and was a paddock Marshall at Roebling Road Raceway. He was proud to serve as Regional Executive and Treasurer for Buccaneer Region SCCA. He also loved to engage his community through the dog park on 41st Street, developing the S.C.O.R.E
R/C car track at Lake Mayer and many other adventures.
Ted was also an ordained minister and presided over the wedding of his grand-daughter Tiphaney to her husband Matthew Grossestreuer.
Ted leaves behind his beloved canine Marley, a pooch he handpicked himself. On the weekends, you might have found him and Marley at the dog park, oyster roasts or just chilling out by the smoker on the porch.
He was known for his dry wit, leadership skills, and his kindness and willingness to help others.
In lieu of flowers please support , a cause held close to Ted's heart for many years.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11am at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, 7200 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA 31406.
Please sign our on-line guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News August 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 8, 2019