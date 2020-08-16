Theresa CappsSavannah, GeorgiaTheresa Pignataro Capps, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by her family and under the care of Compassus Hospice.Theresa has lived in Savannah for the last 50 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a huge animal lover.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jesse Capps.Theresa is survived by her four daughters, Lucy Cerone of Savannah, Laurie Hunter (Bob) of Savannah, Lynda Cerone (Alvin Curtis) of Holland, MI, and Michelle Denison (Adam) of Ellabell; her son, Bernie Cerone (Stacy) of Savannah; her two sisters, Sally Pignataro of Highland, NY, and Agnes Manzo (Frank) of Fishkill, NY; her brother-in-law, Steve Capps (Lori) of Lawrenceville, VA; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Humane Society.Richmond HillFuneral HomeSavannah Morning News08/17/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at