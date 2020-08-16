1/
Theresa Capps
1939 - 2020

Theresa Capps
Savannah, Georgia
Theresa Pignataro Capps, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by her family and under the care of Compassus Hospice.
Theresa has lived in Savannah for the last 50 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a huge animal lover.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jesse Capps.
Theresa is survived by her four daughters, Lucy Cerone of Savannah, Laurie Hunter (Bob) of Savannah, Lynda Cerone (Alvin Curtis) of Holland, MI, and Michelle Denison (Adam) of Ellabell; her son, Bernie Cerone (Stacy) of Savannah; her two sisters, Sally Pignataro of Highland, NY, and Agnes Manzo (Frank) of Fishkill, NY; her brother-in-law, Steve Capps (Lori) of Lawrenceville, VA; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm, Monday, August 17, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Humane Society.
Richmond Hill
Funeral Home
coxrichmondhillfh.com
Savannah Morning News
08/17/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 16, 2020
We will miss Aunt Terry, I was blessed to have had her as my Aunt to share so many memories with her at Grandma and Aunt Sallys house in my childhood. Love and prayers till we meet again, and all my love to all the family in this heartbreaking time.
sally zimmer
Family
