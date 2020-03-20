Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Theresa Marie Harding Foley

Theresa Marie Harding Foley Obituary
Theresa Marie Harding Foley
Clyo
Theresa Marie Harding Foley, 53, passed away March 20, 2020 at her residence.
The Michigan native was a homemaker and loved her dogs.
Survivors include her husband, Richard J. Foley; children, Kahlah Dine, Christopher Dine, and Christopher Foley; grandchildren, Quentin Dine and Noah Dine; siblings, Kevin Harding, Brad Harding, Tammy McKnight, Frank McQueen, and Robert McQueen.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel.
Private interment will be in GA Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
