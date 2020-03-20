|
Theresa Marie Harding Foley
Clyo
Theresa Marie Harding Foley, 53, passed away March 20, 2020 at her residence.
The Michigan native was a homemaker and loved her dogs.
Survivors include her husband, Richard J. Foley; children, Kahlah Dine, Christopher Dine, and Christopher Foley; grandchildren, Quentin Dine and Noah Dine; siblings, Kevin Harding, Brad Harding, Tammy McKnight, Frank McQueen, and Robert McQueen.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel.
Private interment will be in GA Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020