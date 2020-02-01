Home

Theresa Willis "Terri" McMillan

Theresa Willis "Terri" McMillan Obituary
Theresa "Terri" Willis McMillan
Savannah, Georgia
Theresa Kathryn Willis McMillan, 65, of Savannah, GA was called home by the Lord on January 29, 2020 to join her mother, father, and brother. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, James Walter (Mac) McMillan, her sister Tammi (Keith) Cummings, and her children, James McMillan Jr., Rebecca McMillan, Crystal McMillan, and Jamie (Brian) Waterlander. She also leaves behind 8 beautiful grandchildren. Theresa was born on March 2, 1954 in Melbourne, FL and is preceded in death by her parents Otis Willis Sr. and Marjo Willis and brother Otis Willis Jr. The family invites all of Theresa's family and friends to come and celebrate her life with them at Baker McCullough at Hodgson Memorial Chapel for a viewing Monday 2/3 from 6-8 PM and services on Tuesday 2/4 at 11 AM. We would be honored for donations to be made to Mayo Clinic in lieu of flowers so that their research in life saving surgeries can continue.
Savannah Morning News
February 2, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
