Thomas Alan HallSylvania, GAThomas Alan Hall, 52, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Optim Medical Center.The Effingham County native was a carpenter and owned Hall construction for 10 years. Tommy loved his family, the outdoors, building things, and helping others. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Wendelken.He is survived by his wife, Wendy Clayton Hall; children, Melissa Cone, Shaun Burns, Shane Burns, Taylor Marie Hall, and Tanzy Alyssa Hall; sisters, Connie Hall Gartman (Dru) and Kathleen Hall Cowart (Ricky); his Dad, Robert Wendelken; father, Kenneth Hall; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services: 3 pm Sunday September 6, 2020 at Goshen United Methodist Church CemeteryRemembrances: Habitat For HumanityThomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at