Thomas Albert Harvey
Meldrim, GA
Mr. Thomas Albert Harvey, 79, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home. He was born in Meldrim and was preceded in death by his father, J.T. "Buck" Harvey, and his brother, Gary S. Harvey. He was a lifelong member of Meldrim Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon and Sunday School Director. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and was a retired crane operator. He was the honorary leader of the "Swamp Patrol" and was proud to have coached Little League Baseball in Effingham where he had the privilege of coaching his grandson. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Rose Riggs Harvey; children, Tina M. Harvey, Allen Thomas Harvey (Jackie) and Diane Elizabeth Harvey; grandchildren, Joshua Thomas Harvey (Megan), Chelsea Harvey, Fiona, Heidi and Eamon Mayo; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Madi, Arik and Maggie Harvey; his mother, Viola Harvey; sister-in-law, Sandee Thompson (Don); brother-in-law, John McElveen (Alice) and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. The funeral will be at 12 noon on Monday at the Meldrim Baptist Church located at 229 Ohoopee Avenue. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim. Remembrances may be given to hospicesavannah.org (P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416)
Savannah Morning News
11/29/2019
