Thomas Alexander Bradley, III
Springfield
Thomas Alexander Bradley, lll, age 80, died at home on June 20, 2020. He was born in Savannah, the son of Thomas A. Bradley, Jr. and Dorothea Sterling Bradley.
Tom was a 1958 graduate of Savannah High School and attended the University of South Carolina and Washington University in St. Louis. Some years later he moved back to Georgia where he owned and operated the original Tybee Marina.
Tom is survived by his wife, Julie Powers Bradley, his daughter Diane Barry (John), his son Tom Bradley (Emily), his grandchildren Sarah and Michael Barry. Also, his sister Linda Bradley Cox and brother David Bradley (Syndi).
Due to the pandemic there will not be any public services.
Savannah Morning News
