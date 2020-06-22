Thomas Alexander Bradley III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Alexander Bradley, III
Springfield
Thomas Alexander Bradley, lll, age 80, died at home on June 20, 2020. He was born in Savannah, the son of Thomas A. Bradley, Jr. and Dorothea Sterling Bradley.
Tom was a 1958 graduate of Savannah High School and attended the University of South Carolina and Washington University in St. Louis. Some years later he moved back to Georgia where he owned and operated the original Tybee Marina.
Tom is survived by his wife, Julie Powers Bradley, his daughter Diane Barry (John), his son Tom Bradley (Emily), his grandchildren Sarah and Michael Barry. Also, his sister Linda Bradley Cox and brother David Bradley (Syndi).
Due to the pandemic there will not be any public services.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved