Thomas Allen III
Thomas Allen, III
Port Wentworth, GA
Thomas Allen, III, 20, of Port Wentworth, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Thomas was born in Mobile, AL and was employed with ABM (Gulfstream Contractor). He was a Lieutenant in the ROTC and a true country boy. He collected pocket knives and guns, was a prankster and an Alabama fan, "Roll Tide". He will be remembered as a "Mama's Boy". Survivors include his mother and step-father, Christy & Gene Wiley; father, Steve Allen; siblings, Haleigh Wiley, Harley Allen, and Hunter Allen; grandparents, Marvin Hickman, Joan Roen, Steve & Ivie Allen; cousins, Jamie Webb, Sophia Webb, and Carter Beech. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 6th at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in effect including the wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Coleman Cemetery on Hwy. 192 in Twin City.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
12/04/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
