Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Thomas Allen Cameron


1950 - 2019
Thomas Allen Cameron Obituary
Thomas Allen Cameron, 68, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Landmark Hospital. He was born in Jersey City, NJ and was the Transportation Director for the Cliffside Park Board of Education in Cliffside Park, NJ until his retirement. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Savannah.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Debra Cameron; sons; Marc Cameron (Kelly); Brian Cameron (Amy); Jason Cameron (Brooke); and three grandchildren, Brayden, Evan and Jaxon.

A memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 in the Islands Chapel of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 14, 2019
