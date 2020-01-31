|
Retired Master Sgt. Thomas C. Deemer, III USAF
Rincon
Retired Master Sgt. Thomas C. Deemer, III, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born January 26, 1945 in Pittsburgh, PA to Thomas C. Deemer, Jr. and Ella Conrad Deemer. He graduated from McKeesport Vocational High School in 1962. Upon graduation, Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force serving 4 years and then joined the 165th Air National Guard serving for 22 years until he retired in 1992. Tom came to Savannah in 1965 where he was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield. He met Jackie Caldwell in the summer of 1966 and got married January 21, 1967.
Tom worked for BellSouth from November 1966 until he retired in 2007. Once establishing himself with a lifetime job, a beautiful forever wife, Tom and Jackie were blessed with a daughter, Tracy and a son, Chris. He also graduated from St. Leo College.
Tom was baptized in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in McKeesport, PA and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Savannah. He loved his Church, his God, his Country and his family.
Tom loved to travel the United States, camping along the way, visiting historical sites and national parks. He loved hiking the mountains of North Carolina, westerns, and was a modern day cowboy!
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jackie Deemer; daughter, Tracy Chance (Jimmy); son, Thomas C. "Chris" Deemer, IV (Suzanne); three grandsons, James, Skipper (Lane), and Blake Chance; sister, Louise Kratz; sisters-in-law and husbands, Barbara and Steve Terry, Sandra and Scott Idleman, and Mary and Mac Jarrell; God-children, Kim Kratz Ressler, Mark McEwen, Matthew Tindall and Carl Greig; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: 10 am – 12 noon Monday, February 3, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Memorial Service: 12 noon Monday, February 3, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Now his life has ended on this earth which he loved along with everyone he called friend, he is with his Lord and Savior and forever free from the Parkinson's disease that he fought mightily. Onward Christian Soldier, you have fought the good fight.
Tom would be honored by donations to the Savanna Parkinsons Support Group, St. Joseph Foundation for Restricted to Movement Disorders Program, 5356 Reynolds St., Suite 400, Attn: Fran McCarey, Savannah, GA 31405 or Trinity Lutheran Church Mortgage Fund, 12391 Mercy Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419.
Please remember Tom with a Hershey Candy Bar today.
