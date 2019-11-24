|
|
Thomas C. Kemp, Jr.
Savannah
Tommy Kemp (67) passed away on November 23, after a long fight with Parkinson's, at his home, under the care of Kindred Hospice and his wife of 27 years, Donna. A computer consultant, retired from Union Camp/International Paper/Exopack/Coveris, his passion was photography, especially capturing nature in his many travels.
Preceded in death by both parents, Thomas and Joyce, and a younger sister, Beth, he will be missed by surviving siblings and family: brother Jimmye; sister Pennie Lightfoot and her husband Tommy and her son Joshua; sister Jennifer and her husband Keith; and uncle Bill and Wilson and his wife Virlie; along with number cousins and other relatives.
There will be a private memorial with his family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to American Parkinson Disease Association – 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, New York 10305.
Please share your thoughts about Tommy and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019