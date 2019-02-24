Dr. Thomas C. Stults, age 94, died on February 15, 2018 after a life well-lived. He was born March 31, 1924. A native of Savannah, he graduated from Savannah High School in 1942, and attended the Citadel before entering the U.S. Army where he served with the 3rd Infantry Division in Europe. He was wounded in combat in France during World War II and received the Purple Heart. He graduated from Emory University, School of Dentistry in 1951 where he had a teaching fellowship in Orthodontics until 1953. He practiced orthodontics in Savannah until 1989. He was a member of the American Dental Association, the American Association of Orthodontists, the Georgia Dental Association, the Southeastern Dental Society, and president of the Savannah Dental Society from 1970-1971. He was on staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and Memorial Hospital in Savannah. He was the first dentist to be appointed to the Chatham County Board of Health in 1957 and served as chairman of the board from 1963-1985. Watercolor painting had been a hobby of his early in life and he studied with several well known artists and at the American University in Biarritz, France in 1946. Nearing retirement from orthodontia, he began painting watercolor landscapes and architectural renderings professionally in 1982. His paintings were widely exhibited, and he won several awards. He was a member of the Savannah Art Association, the Telfair Academy of Art, and president of the Savannah Art Festival for two years. Thomas was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Savannah and served as a member of the vestry for 10 years. He was president of the Savannah Civitan Club, a member of St. Andrew's Society, the Oglethorpe Club, the Savannah Yacht Club, the Cotillion Club, and the Century Club. His wife, Ethelyn Upshaw Stults whom he married after WWII, preceded him in death in 2005. An infant son also preceded him in death in 1967. He is survived by his son, Thomas Cooper Stults, Jr.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 8 at 3:00 PM in Bonaventure Cemetery. Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary