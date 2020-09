Thomas Dwellie KempSavannah, GAGraveside service for Mr. Thomas Dwellie Kemp will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, ACL Blvd. Savannah, GA 31405.Viewing: 12:00 noon - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Elva Bright-Kemp; his daughters, Janet Ruth Triplett (Robert), Celethia Jones, and Marsha McNeil; his sons, Gregory Kemp and Benjamin Gowen (Tamala); two brothers, two sisters, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, his canine sons, Kaleb and Kiah Kemp; and a host of other relatives and friend.Savannah Morning NewsSeptember 17, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at