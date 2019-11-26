|
MSgt Thomas Edward Brewer, USAF (Ret), 87, of Savannah died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. Mr. Brewer was born October 9, 1932 in Jacksonville, FL., the son of the late Thomas and Ruth Brewer. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War and the Vietnam War and retiring after 20 years of honorable service. He was a member of the Savannah Area Genealogical Association, a volunteer with the Savannah Scottish Games and was an avid stamp collector. He attended Compassion Christian Church- East Campus. Mr. Brewer was preceded in death by his son, Richard E. Brewer. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Janette Brewer; daughter, Tracy Lee Figgins (Michael T.); son, Terry Edmond Brewer; sister, Johnnie Johnson (Crystal McMillin); grandsons, Ryan Duncan (Ashley) and Matthew Duncan; and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, from 5-7 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 30, 11 AM at Bonaventure Cemetery with full military honors and Rev. Michael Figgins officiating. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah 1352 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA 31406.
