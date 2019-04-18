|
|
Thomas Edward Waters, 67, died peacefully on April 17, 2019 at his ome on Wilmington Island. Tommy was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia and attended Savannah High School. He was a manager at Sears Automotive for 16 years. Since then he has been a General Contractor in the Savannah area. He was a devoted husband, an amazing Daddy and a friend to so many. Tommy was a member of Landrum Lodge # 48, F. & A.M's, the Scottish Rite Consistory - Valley of Savannah, and the Directors Staff of Alee Shrine Temple. He was also a member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, William Otis Waters, Sr., and Laura Bell Waters; his brother, William O. "Bill" Waters, his nephew, William Robert "Bobby" Waters. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debbie Waters, his daughters and son in laws, Tonya & Roby Morgan and Marcy & Rip Beaver; his grandchildren, Bryce Beaver, Bradley Morgan, Tommy Beaver, Camryn Morgan, Owen Beaver & Rine Beaver. Sister in laws, Brenda Waters and Marcia Strickland (Donnie Ricks). Neices and nephews, Cindy and David Snyder, Brittany & Joseph Baras, Mason Snyder and Jake Snyder. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Services: 1 p.m Friday in the Hubert C. Baker Chapel, with interment in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 18, 2019