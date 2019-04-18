Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edward Waters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Edward Waters Obituary
Thomas Edward Waters, 67, died peacefully on April 17, 2019 at his ome on Wilmington Island. Tommy was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia and attended Savannah High School. He was a manager at Sears Automotive for 16 years. Since then he has been a General Contractor in the Savannah area. He was a devoted husband, an amazing Daddy and a friend to so many. Tommy was a member of Landrum Lodge # 48, F. & A.M's, the Scottish Rite Consistory - Valley of Savannah, and the Directors Staff of Alee Shrine Temple. He was also a member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, William Otis Waters, Sr., and Laura Bell Waters; his brother, William O. "Bill" Waters, his nephew, William Robert "Bobby" Waters. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debbie Waters, his daughters and son in laws, Tonya & Roby Morgan and Marcy & Rip Beaver; his grandchildren, Bryce Beaver, Bradley Morgan, Tommy Beaver, Camryn Morgan, Owen Beaver & Rine Beaver. Sister in laws, Brenda Waters and Marcia Strickland (Donnie Ricks). Neices and nephews, Cindy and David Snyder, Brittany & Joseph Baras, Mason Snyder and Jake Snyder. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Services: 1 p.m Friday in the Hubert C. Baker Chapel, with interment in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

logo


logo

Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now