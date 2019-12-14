|
Thomas H. Parker Jr.
Garden City, Georgia
Thomas H. Parker Jr, 83, of Garden City, GA died at St. Joseph's Hospital after a long illness December 13, 2019. He was born October 15, 1936 to the late Thomas H Parker Sr. and Willie Varn Parker of Ludowici. Tom served 6 years in the US Air Force. He was retired from Garden City Police Department as Captain and Assistant Police Chief after 25 years on January 1, 1993. He was a member of Roger Lacey Lodge #722 F. & A.M. and was a Shriner. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Garden City. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Ruth Parker; son, Thomas H. Parker III of Guyton; daughter, Lori Parker Lee (David) of Springfield. Visitation will be December 16, 2019 from 10am to 11am with funeral Services to follow . Burial will be at 3pm Monday December 16, 2019 at Jones Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Ludowici, GA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Garden City Building Fund (35 Nelson Ave Garden City, GA 31408) or St. Jude's Hospital ().
Savannah Morning News
12/15/2019
