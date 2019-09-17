|
|
Thomas Henry Latham, Jr.
Savannah, Georgia
Thomas Henry Latham, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully at home in Savannah, GA Monday, September 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born November 10, 1937 in New Bedford, MA to the late Thomas (Harry) Latham and Mary (Dot) Hodnett.
Mr. Latham received his B.A. from the University of Massachusetts, M.B.A with American International College, and M.S. degree from Stonier School of Banking.
From 1959-1963, he proudly served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy where he was a Carrier Based Air Intelligence Officer and Naval Intelligence School Instructor. Following his military service, Mr. Latham moved into the corporate world for an equally rewarding career as Executive VP of HR with Midlantic National Bank in NJ and Senior VP and Director of HR with First Michigan Bank in MI. After moving to Savannah, he was President of Latham Consulting for many years before retiring.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed many years as a private pilot.
Mr. Latham was a key leader of the Savannah Navy League for over a decade. He was elected President of the council four separate times. His emphasis was on how SNL could do more for local or nearby Navy, Coast Guard, Marine and NJROTC units. While serving as President, he worked with Navy leadership at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay to adopt the ballistic missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732). That lead to an enduring relationship with Sailors of that submarine, including their now annual participation in the St. Patrick's Day Parade. He also worked with Kings Bay leaders to establish an annual Submariner Leadership Award Program that covers all submarines (8) at Kings Bay.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Forsythe Latham and brother, Stephen Latham.
Surviving are his sister, Janice Latham of MA; daughter, Elizabeth Latham Schriefer and son-in-law, Kurt Schriefer of NJ; son, David Latham of GA; grandson, Kurt Schriefer, Jr. and his wife, Maria and granddaughter, Kelly Schriefer all of NJ.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to Savannah Navy League, P.O. Box 16918, Savannah, GA 31416.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
09-18-2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019