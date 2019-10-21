|
Thomas J. Welsh
Rincon, GA
Thomas J. Welsh, 61, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his home after losing his battle with cancer. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 5 – 7 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Riggs Funeral Home on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 2PM with burial to follow in the Springfield Annex. For full obituary visit www.RiggsFH.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019