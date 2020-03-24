|
Thomas "TR" Long
Rincon, GA
Thomas R. "TR" Long of Waycross, Georgia went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2020. Mr. Long, formerly of Rincon, was a self-employed contractor who built many homes in Georgia and South Carolina. He spent his life living out Philippians 1:21, "For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain." Mr. Long went on over 100 mission trips throughout the United States, Canada, and Southeast Asia. He was a deacon, church training director, and a charter member of Northside Baptist Church in Rincon and was most recently a member of First Baptist Church of Waycross.
Mr. Long was preceded in death by his wife, Verna Faulk Long; a son, Tommy Long; his parents, Willa Tebeau and Cephus M. Long; three sisters; and a brother.
He is survived by a son, Freddy Long (Becky) of Rincon; a daughter, Dianne L. Hodges (Ted) of Fort Lawn, South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Debra Long of Rincon; sister, Barbara Landon of Odum; nine grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date with Dr. Ted Hodges officiating.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to The Baptist Village, 2650 Carswell Avenue, Waycross, Georgia 31503.
