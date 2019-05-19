Home

Thomas M. Long

Thomas M. Long Obituary
Thomas M. Long, 67, passed away May 14, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.

The Chatham County native was a member of First Baptist Church of Rincon, a Deacon, longtime choir member, the Brotherhood Ministry, and active in the children's ministry. He retired from Metalcrafts and began driving a motorcoach for Excursions Unlimited.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Evelyn Faulk Long.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Lancaster Long, of 46 years; children, Stephen (Jessica) Long and Holli (Daniel) Greenway; his father, T.R. Long; brother, Freddy (Becky) Long; sister, Diane (Ted) Hodges; grandchildren, Brandon Long, Dustin Greenway, Nathan Greenway, Trinity Long, and Kadence Long; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Rincon. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m.

Interment will follow in Rincon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to First Baptist Church of Rincon Children's Ministry, 201 E. 6th Street, Rincon, GA 31326 or Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 19, 2019
