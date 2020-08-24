Thomas McDowell Muller, Jr.
Charlotte, NC
Thomas McDowell Muller, Jr., 69, of Charlotte, passed away at Atrium Health Pineville, after a period of declining health.
Born in Savannah, GA on February 19, 1951 to the late Thomas McDowell Muller and Barbara Mickler Muller.
He attended Benedictine Military School and graduated from the University in Georgia.
Thomas worked in food service for many years and recently was working as a Chef at Atrium Health Pineville.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Muller; daughter, Jennifer M. Gramling, (Mark) of TN, son, Michael Muller, (Leah Crews) of Charlotte; grandson, Charlie Muller of Charlotte; brothers: Eddie of Michigan, and Pat, Paul and Steve. all of Savannah, GA.
Arrangements by Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704)641-7606. www.kennethpoeservices.com
Savannah Morning News
August 25, 2020
