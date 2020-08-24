1/
Thomas McDowell Muller Jr.
Thomas McDowell Muller, Jr.
Charlotte, NC
Thomas McDowell Muller, Jr., 69, of Charlotte, passed away at Atrium Health Pineville, after a period of declining health.
Born in Savannah, GA on February 19, 1951 to the late Thomas McDowell Muller and Barbara Mickler Muller.
He attended Benedictine Military School and graduated from the University in Georgia.
Thomas worked in food service for many years and recently was working as a Chef at Atrium Health Pineville.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Muller; daughter, Jennifer M. Gramling, (Mark) of TN, son, Michael Muller, (Leah Crews) of Charlotte; grandson, Charlie Muller of Charlotte; brothers: Eddie of Michigan, and Pat, Paul and Steve. all of Savannah, GA.
Arrangements by Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704)641-7606. www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Savannah Morning News
August 25, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 24, 2020
Tommy and I were classmates at BC in the late 60's. I had the privilege of seeing him for the 1st time in 50 year when we all went back to BC for our reunion last Fall. He will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace.
Lawrence L Brady
Classmate
August 24, 2020
Hi Cindy. It has been many years but I still have great memories of Tommy Bobby considered Tommy a great friend and so did I. Thinking of you and your family and prayers for peace in your heart. Debbie Baier (shoemaker)
Debbie
Friend
August 23, 2020
8 years in the same class at elementary school, 4 years together at Benedictine, I spent many days at his house and he spent many days at mine. He was always a great, fun, uplifting guy. So many wonderful memories.
John Best
Friend
