Thomas Michael "Tommy" Furlong
Savannah, GA
Thomas Michael "Tommy" Furlong was born November 21, 1943 in Savannah, GA to Joseph James Furlong and Josephine Gnann Furlong. He attended Nativity of Our Lord School, Benedictine Military School and Jenkins High School.
He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council 5588. He was Grand Knight from 1970 – 71, Past Faithful Navigator, Immaculate Conception Assembly 173 from 1970 – 71. He was a member of IBEW Local 508, with 51 years of service. He was a member of the Georgia National Guard HHB 118th FA Group and was a Veteran.
Tommy is survived by his sisters, Jane Furlong Tuten Brewer (Doyle) and Frances Furlong Cochran (L.W.); brother, David Patrick Furlong; sisters-in-law, Nancy and Christine Furlong; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul (Mary Sue), Lawrence (Virginia), Timothy, and Robert.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel with burial following at Catholic Cemetery. It is asked that social distancing be followed in accordance to CDC guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 7020 Concord Road, Savannah, GA 31410 or Save-A-Life, Inc., P.O. Box 16730, Savannah, GA 31416.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
