Thomas Moore
Metter , GA
The memorial service for Thomas Moore, of Metter and husband of Esther Moore, will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home on Monday. www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.