Thomas Nicholas "Nick" Coursey, 47, of Folkston, GA passed away at his home April 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 22, 1971 in Atlanta, GA.
He was preceded in death by a brother: Walter Steven Coursey.
He is survived by his wife: Misty L. Coursey; parents: Clifford and Hilda S. Coursey; sons: Cody Meadows and Kaleb Meadows; brothers: Gary (Connie) Coursey and Casey Furman; sisters: Sherry Thompson and Cathy Furman; mother-in-law: Linda Leprell; father-in-law: Rodney (Missy) Leprell brother-in-law: Steven (Nicole) Leprell; nieces: Ashlyn, Alexis and Maylee Grace Leprell, Kimberly (Chuck) Lee and Keri Anne (Russ) Calahan; great nieces: Regan and Kyndal Lee; great nephews: Josiah Lee and Rusty Calahan.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Hilliard First Assembly of God with Rev. Arlie Johns officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Committal service will be held Monday, April 22 at 4:00 pm at Effingham Memorial Gardens in Springfield, GA with Rev. David Rhiner officiating. Pallbearers will be Cody Meadows, Chris Irons, David Hart, Craig Carlisle, Gary Coursey and Matt Rahn.
Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, GA.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 20, 2019