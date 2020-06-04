Thomas O'Neal Cupstid, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Thomas O'Neal Cupstid, Jr., 82, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center.
The Savannah native was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas O'Neal and Marguerite Scott Cupstid; and his wife, JoAnn Cupstid.
He was retired from the U.S. Army after 27 years of honorable service. He was a member of the Coastal Football Association and Exchange Club of Chatham County. Mr. Cupstid was a life member and director of Chatham Artillery Corp. and 1st Volunteer Regiment of Georgia and a life member of The American Rifle Association.
Surviving is a brother, Craig Scott Cupstid; a sister, Gail Meshaw; three daughters, Kelli Mahany (Kevin), Kerri Cupstid, and Kendall Tanner (Freddie); and three stepdaughters, Gail Drabczuk (Jan), Maureen Smith (Chuck) and Margaret Sullivan.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31406 or The Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Savannah, GA
Thomas O'Neal Cupstid, Jr., 82, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center.
The Savannah native was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas O'Neal and Marguerite Scott Cupstid; and his wife, JoAnn Cupstid.
He was retired from the U.S. Army after 27 years of honorable service. He was a member of the Coastal Football Association and Exchange Club of Chatham County. Mr. Cupstid was a life member and director of Chatham Artillery Corp. and 1st Volunteer Regiment of Georgia and a life member of The American Rifle Association.
Surviving is a brother, Craig Scott Cupstid; a sister, Gail Meshaw; three daughters, Kelli Mahany (Kevin), Kerri Cupstid, and Kendall Tanner (Freddie); and three stepdaughters, Gail Drabczuk (Jan), Maureen Smith (Chuck) and Margaret Sullivan.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31406 or The Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.