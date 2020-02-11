|
|
Thomas Paul O'Brien
Savannah, GA
Tom O'Brien, 64, of Savannah, GA, piano instructor, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Born November 25, 1955 in Jacksonville, FL, Tom was an only child to Thomas and Anne O'Brien of Savannah, GA. Tom attended The Savannah Country Day School, Jacksonville University, Boston University, and was a music major studying classical piano and voice. Tom spent some early career years working in corporate America before he decided to pursue his true love of piano with teaching. Tom was preceded in death by both parents--his father Thomas Sr in 1972 and his mother Anne O'Brien Axson in 2001.Tom will be laid to rest with his parents at the Savannah Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Tom leaves behind his legacy of piano students both young and old. They, like Tom, shared an interest and passion in classical piano studies. Thank you to the friends, students and parents that spent many hours to comfort Tom in his final days at Memorial Hospital.
Savannah Morning News
02/12/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020