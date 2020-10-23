Thomas Phillip OwensRinconThomas Phillip Owens, 94, passed away October 23, 2020 at Pruitthealth Seaside.The Chatham County native was a member of First Baptist Church of Rincon and a beloved friend of Bible Lutheran Church. He served in the U.S.N.R. during WWII where he received the Victory Medal. He retired from Central of GA/Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Locomotive Engineer after 37 ½ years. He loved to garden, ride his golfcart, feed his fish, and tell stories of his life's adventures.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Phillip Owens and Nellie Mae Waldhour; his beloved wife, Evelyn Harrison Owens; son, Phillip L. Owens; sisters, Mary Zipperer and Lorene Riley.Survivors include his daughter, Cathy Owens Garner (Jimmy); granddaughter, Jennifer Evelyn Garner of Young Harris, GA; grandson, Jamey Garner (Kristy) of Springfield; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Neurath (Earl); brother-in-law, Tom Anchors; a number of nieces and nephews; 2 granddogs, Lily and Georgia.A special thank you to his caregiver, Pam Ryals, Pruitthealth Seaside and Hospice.Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers remembrances may be given to Bible Lutheran Church, 812 Blue Jay Road, Rincon, GA 31326.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at