1/
Thomas Phillip Owens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Phillip Owens
Rincon
Thomas Phillip Owens, 94, passed away October 23, 2020 at Pruitthealth Seaside.
The Chatham County native was a member of First Baptist Church of Rincon and a beloved friend of Bible Lutheran Church. He served in the U.S.N.R. during WWII where he received the Victory Medal. He retired from Central of GA/Norfolk Southern Railroad as a Locomotive Engineer after 37 ½ years. He loved to garden, ride his golfcart, feed his fish, and tell stories of his life's adventures.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Phillip Owens and Nellie Mae Waldhour; his beloved wife, Evelyn Harrison Owens; son, Phillip L. Owens; sisters, Mary Zipperer and Lorene Riley.
Survivors include his daughter, Cathy Owens Garner (Jimmy); granddaughter, Jennifer Evelyn Garner of Young Harris, GA; grandson, Jamey Garner (Kristy) of Springfield; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Neurath (Earl); brother-in-law, Tom Anchors; a number of nieces and nephews; 2 granddogs, Lily and Georgia.
A special thank you to his caregiver, Pam Ryals, Pruitthealth Seaside and Hospice.
Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be given to Bible Lutheran Church, 812 Blue Jay Road, Rincon, GA 31326.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved