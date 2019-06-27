|
Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Clifton Taylor, Jr., entered rest in Statesboro, GA on June 25, 2019 after a long battle with lung disease at the age of 68. He was the son of the late Thomas Clifton Taylor and Anna Floyd Taylor. He grew up in North Augusta, SC, where he lived at his parents' Houseboat Restaurant on the Savannah River. He spent the majority of his life in Savannah, GA where he enjoyed fishing, crabbing, shrimping and the salty air in the marshes of Savannah. Tommy was a welder by trade and an excellent cook.
He is survived by three sisters: Sherry Rice of Lineville, AL, Ida Lynn (Franklin) Lariscy of Hiltonia, GA and Rene' (Allen) Glaser of Perry, GA.
Special thanks to Ogeechee Area Hospice, Sandra, Liz and his nephew, Taylor. He will be remembered by several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private Memorial Service to honor Tommy's wishes.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. www.thomsponstricklandwaters.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 27, 2019