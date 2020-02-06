|
Thomas (Tom) Tyler Potterfield, Sr.
Thomas (Tom) Tyler Potterfield, Sr., loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 90. Tom was born in Leesburg, Virginia on September 7, 1929. He attended Auburn University and graduated from the University of Maryland after serving in the United States Navy for two years. He had a 30-year career with Ralston Purina, starting in sales and finishing his career as the U.S. Eastern Regional Sales and Manufacturing Manager. Tom was affectionately referred to as the "gentle giant" because of his large stature but extremely kind heart.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth Fahringer Potterfield; daughter, Beth Potterfield Hiers of Miramar Beach, FL; granddaughters, Savanah Elizabeth Hiers of Tuscaloosa, AL (UofA) and Madison (Maddie) Duval Hiers of Tallahassee, FL (FSU); and daughter-in-law, Maura Meinhart of Richmond, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Evelyn Potterfield; his sister, Betty Sue Tyler; his son, Thomas Tyler Potterfield, Jr.; and son-in-law, Jerry Alan Hiers.
Tom had a full life after retiring in 1985. He and Ruth moved to The Landings in Savannah, Georgia and became an integral part of the community. He was one of the founders of the Skidaway Island Kiwanis Club and served as their third President. Tom was instrumental involving the Kiwanis with the Bethesda Home for Boys. He served as a member of the Board for Bethesda and was elected as President. Tom also was elected to serve as Board Member of The Landings Association Board and The Landings Club Board. Tom volunteered in the neighboring school. He did the mentoring with young students and was also a volunteer to be a child advocate in family court.
The family would like to thank all of the special people that cared for Tom over the years and is sincerely grateful to the staff at The Marshes and The Oaks, to his special caregivers Selema Reeves, Monica Cody and Twyla Hill and to his physician for over 28 years, Dr. Thomas Hogan, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made in memory of Tom Potterfield to the Skidaway United Methodist Church, 54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411 for use in local missions.
