Thomas W. Graham
1946 - 2020
Rincon
Thomas W. Graham, 73, of Rincon, GA died at his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 due to complications from lung cancer.
Tom was born on August 3, 1946 in Anderson, SC and earned his Eagle Scout as a teen. After graduating from Pickens High School (1964) and Erskine College (1968), he spent 4 years as a Russian Linguist in the United States Navy. He retired from Colonial Oil Industries in Savannah, GA after 17 years as the Credit Manager.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Sikes Graham; three children, Michelle (Ed) Shomer of Citrus Springs, FL, James Love of Rincon, GA, and Betsy Graham of Gainesville, FL; "a bunch of crazy grand youngins, a bunch of crazy great-grand youngins" and one sister, Amy Graham Sanders of Townville, SC. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Lounelle Graham, brother-in-law James Sanders, and one grandson.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date per his request.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
