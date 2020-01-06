|
|
CDR. Thomas Williams Wright (USN., Ret.)
Savannah
On Friday, January 3, 2020, Thomas Williams Wright of Savannah, GA passed away at 76.
Tom was born on March 3, 1943 in San Francisco, CA to Donald Graham and Jean Placak Wright. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he completed the NROTC Program. After completing his tour in Vietnam, Tom met his future wife, Marilyn Greer Moulton and they were married in 1970. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Commander after 21 years of dedicated service.
While in Savannah, Tom was active in the Maritime Community and veterans groups. He loved his family and friends as well as watching NASCAR and cheering for UNC sports teams, especially basketball.
Tom was preceded in death by his brother Robert Wright. He is survived by his wife Lynn Wright; his daughter Jean Sitkei and her husband Chris; his two sisters, Laurel Wright and Barbara Manning; and his brother Peter Wright.
A private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Savannah Propeller Club Scholarship Fund at Savannah Propeller Club, PO Box 9480, Savannah, GA 31412 or to Operation Homefront (www.operationhomefront.org)
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020