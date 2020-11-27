Timothy Elwin Phillips, Sr. "Turbo"RinconTimothy Elwin Phillips, Sr. "Turbo", 79, passed away November 25, 2020 at Memorial Health.The Effingham County native was a member The Chapel Effingham and past member of the Rincon Lions Club. He retired from the trucking industry. He had a love of racing "anything". He enjoyed spending time in the North Carolina Mountains. His most cherished times were spent with his grandchildren and traveling with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Leona Higgs Phillips.Survivors include his wife of 59 ½ years, Verna Holland Phillips; sons, Timothy Elwin Phillips, Jr. (Lisa) and George Tyler Phillips, Sr. (Gloria); grandchildren, T.J. Phillips (Kaitlin), Avery Phillips (Becca), Chloe Phillips, and Gracelyn Phillips; great-grandson, Ty Phillips; a number of nieces and nephews; and his beloved dachshund, Lucky.Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Springfield Cemetery located next to Springfield United Methodist Church on Oak Street followed by graveside services at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers donations may be given to The Chapel Effingham, 131 Goshen Road Ext., Rincon, GA 31326.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at