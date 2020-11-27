1/1
Timothy Elwin "Turbo" Phillips Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Elwin Phillips, Sr. "Turbo"
Rincon
Timothy Elwin Phillips, Sr. "Turbo", 79, passed away November 25, 2020 at Memorial Health.
The Effingham County native was a member The Chapel Effingham and past member of the Rincon Lions Club. He retired from the trucking industry. He had a love of racing "anything". He enjoyed spending time in the North Carolina Mountains. His most cherished times were spent with his grandchildren and traveling with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Leona Higgs Phillips.
Survivors include his wife of 59 ½ years, Verna Holland Phillips; sons, Timothy Elwin Phillips, Jr. (Lisa) and George Tyler Phillips, Sr. (Gloria); grandchildren, T.J. Phillips (Kaitlin), Avery Phillips (Becca), Chloe Phillips, and Gracelyn Phillips; great-grandson, Ty Phillips; a number of nieces and nephews; and his beloved dachshund, Lucky.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Springfield Cemetery located next to Springfield United Methodist Church on Oak Street followed by graveside services at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to The Chapel Effingham, 131 Goshen Road Ext., Rincon, GA 31326.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved