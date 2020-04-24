|
Timothy "Tim" Smart
Savannah, GA
Timothy "Tim" Smart, 81, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital, Savannah, GA. He was the son of the late Herbert Smart, Sr. and the late Estella Hicks Smith. He was preceded in death by his special grandmother Margie "Momma" Hannah, beloved son Timothy Alan Smart, Jr., his brothers Charles Mitchell and Nathaniel Bowers, and his sister Sylathea Davis. Mr. Smart was a wonderful man that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished.
Mr. Smart was a member of Second St. John Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend L.S. Aiken, where he served on the Trustee Board. Later in life Mr. Smart transferred his membership to the sister church St. John Baptist Church "The Mighty Fortress" under the leadership of Reverend Matthew Southall Brown, Sr., Pastor Emeritus. Mr. Smart continued to serve faithfully under the leadership of Dr. George P. Lee III.
Mr. Smart was educated in the Effingham county public school system and moved to Savannah, GA, in 1957 to begin his 35-year tenure at Dixie Crystal Sugar Refinery until his retirement in 1992. He remained an active member of Over the Sugar Hill Club until his death.
In early 1972, Mr. Smart decided to embark into the funeral industry and began working part-time for Bradley Funeral Home located in West Savannah. Mr. Smart realized his passion for the funeral industry and in 1978 decided to go into business with his two best friends, Carl Moffett and Alexander Von Speed. The three businessmen purchased one of the oldest African American funeral homes in Savannah, GA, which was the Steele Funeral Home, and renamed it Moffett, Speed and Smart Funeral Home, Incorporated, established August 10, 1978. After the death of both business partners, Mr. Smart went on to establish Smart & Son Funeral Home where he worked alongside his son Stephen A. Smart. He served many years as a member of the Georgia Funeral Service Practitioners Association, Inc. In 2009, after 31 years of service to the community, Mr. Smart decided to retire from the funeral industry.
Mr. Smart leaves to cherish his precious memories: one son, Stephen A. Smart, Crawfordville, FL; two daughters, Rose Lyte, Atlanta, GA, and Andrea (Randy) Nelson, Crawfordville, FL; three brothers, Herbert Smart, Jr. and Samuel Smart, both of Fall River, MA, and William Smart, Hartford, CT; three sisters, Linnie Mitchell Baker, Savannah, GA, Joyce Long, Orlando, FL, and Sandra Blanchard, Jacksonville, FL. Three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing will be held 12-6 pm, Monday, April 27, 2020 at Sylvania Funeral Home, 102 Owens Industrial Drive, Savannah, GA 31405. Graveside service will be held 11 am, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Taylor Chapel Independent Methodist Church Cemetery, 150 Taylor Chapel Rd. Church, Clyo, GA 31303, Eulogist: Dr. George P. Lee III.
Savannah Morning News
April 26, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020