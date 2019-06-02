|
|
Tobye Ruth Bindes Watkins, 68, of Savannah, Georgia and wife of the Reverend Dr. Samuel William Watkins, died Friday morning, May 31, 2019, at Hospice Savannah.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Louis Lloyd Bindes and the late Sarah Edith Rosner Bindes. Tobye was a founding member of Temple Oseh Shalom in Bluffton, South Carolina. She was a retired registered nurse.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Harris Markowitz.
Surviving are her husband, the Reverend Dr. Samuel W. Watkins of Savannah, Georgia; one son, Adam David Markowitz and his wife, Antonia, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; one sister, Marcie Bindes of Brunswick, Georgia; one brother, Howard Bindes of Michigan, and two grandchildren, Kyle Markowitz and Sara Markowitz.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o'clock Tuesday afternoon at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock Tuesday afternoon in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by Lay Rabbi Bob Weiner and the Reverend Nathan C. Godley. Interment will be in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances: Temple Oseh Shalom - Post Office Box 3935, Bluffton, South Carolina 29910 or Trinity United Methodist Church - 225 West President Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401.
Please share your thoughts about Tobye and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 2, 2019