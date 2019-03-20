|
|
Todd A. Crowell, 40, passed away February 24th, 2019 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. He is survived by his parents, John and Sherry Crowell of Tybee Island, Georgia, his brother, Kevin Crowell and his wife, Susie and their four children, Eliza, Hazel, Franklin and Jack of Redwood City, California.
Todd was born June 10th, 1978 in Papillion, Nebraska, and shortly thereafter, moved with his parents to Savannah, and then Tybee Island, Georgia. He graduated from Herschel V. Jenkins High School in 1996 and studied computer science at the University of Georgia. After college, he worked for AXIOM Systems in Atlanta, Georgia for many years before venturing out on his own, working as an independent contractor for Sikorsky in Stafford, Connecticut.
Todd loved snow skiing and karaoke, and had a particular passion for travel, visiting sixty-one countries across the globe. In 2015, Todd moved to Saint Petersburg, Russia. Even then, he still traveled extensively. Todd has friends all over the world and was well respected and loved by many. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held, March 23, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 at the Crab Shack on Tybee Island, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Todd's memory may be made to Foundation for Learning and Youth Travel Education (FLYTE, takeflyte.org), a charity that enables travel for youth from under-served communities.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 20, 2019