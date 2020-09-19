1/1
Toledo Savannah Summerford Hatcher
Toledo Savannah Summerford Hatcher
Faulkville, GA
Toledo Savannah Summerford Hatcher, 81, passed away on September 17, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Toledo was born on March 22, 1939 in Pelham, GA to the late Lumos Perry and Annie Lucille Summerford. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Eugene Starling Hatcher and son, Ashley Starling Hatcher as well as her brother, Robert "Bill" Summerford. Mrs. Hatcher is survived by her son, William Eugene Hatcher (Stephanie) of Faulkville, daughter-in-law, Renee Hatcher of Faulkville; grandchildren April S. Tuten, William E. Hatcher, Jr., Rhett S. Hatcher, and James Ryan Hatcher; great-grandchildren Hunter Tuten and Blake Atkins; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Toledo lived most of her early years in Bryan County and graduated in 1957 as Valedictorian of her class from Bryan County High School. As a young lady, she worked as a switchboard operator for Southern Bell and Stevens Shipping Company. However, her most accomplished positions were with the Effingham County Board of Education as a bus driver and attendance officer. Mrs. Hatcher's past hobbies included things that she and her husband enjoyed doing together such as camping, gardening, and crabbing. She also had a true passion for reading and sewing but nothing made her happier than to be able to create a work of art, a handmade quilt, for her loved ones. While enjoying her quilting, she developed many friendships and became part of a group often referred to as "the quilting ladies". She always looked forward to gathering with these friends to share ideas, catch up on the latest gossip, and work on her pieces. Family was her pride and joy. No matter the relationship with Toledo, she always made everyone feel welcomed and feel as though they were part of her family. From her husband to her great-grandchildren, she never hesitated to brag about their accomplishments or tell others how much she appreciated and loved them. Her soft-spoken nature, Toledo-isms, and princess persona will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
The visitation will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. The funeral will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Lawrence Baptist Church Cemetery. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
09/20/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
