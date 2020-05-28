|
Tom "Eddie" Sumner
Savannah, GA
Tom "Eddie" Sumner, age 83, of Savannah passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Summer Breeze Senior Living under the care of GHC Hospice.
Mr. Sumner was born on May 6, 1937 in Bean City, FL, the son of the late Tom and Dora Sumner. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, being honorably discharged in 1962. He began his career as a heavy equipment operator and later became the owner/operator of T and T Construction Co., retiring after more than 30 years of service. Eddie was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. He was a member of Acacia Lodge #452 F. & A.M., The Scottish Rite Consistory-Valley of Savannah, The York Rite Bodies, Alee Shrine where he was the 2000 Past President of the Dune Cat Unit, and the Tybee Lite Shrine Club. Outside of work and civic involvement Eddie enjoyed golf, fishing, and cooking.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sumner was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Sumner; and sisters, Sunshine Richardson and Esther Welch. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Delaine Sumner; daughters, Toni Sumner and Terri Sumner Henry (George); sister, Faye Lewis; and grandchildren, Emmeline, Delaney, Liam, and Margaret.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 7020 Concord Road, Savannah, GA 31410. Social distancing will be followed and masks are required. Burial will follow the mass at the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, Memo: Hope Arbor Respite Ministry, 412 Parkersburg Road, Savannah, GA 31406, www.iohumc.com/give-online or to the Alee Shriners Morris Slotin Fund, P.O. Box 14147, Savannah, GA 31416.
