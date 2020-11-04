Tommie Spikes Jones CowartSavannah, GATommie Spikes Jones Cowart, age 100, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.Mrs. Cowart was born on December 7, 1919 in Reidsville, GA, the daughter of the late Peter Deastle Spikes and Cornelius Harley Spikes. She worked for many years with Memorial Medical Center, retiring as the Supervisor of Housekeeping. She was a longtime member of Community Bible Church (formerly South Gardens Baptist Church). She was a loyal member of Savannah Chapter #52, Order of the Eastern Star.Mrs. Cowart was preceded in death by her two husbands, Albert Lee Jones and Harry Francis Cowart; son, Hugh Dorsey Reynolds, Sr.; daughter, Linda Lee Jones Gruber; and grandsons, Ricky Gruber and Hugh Reynolds, Jr. She is survived by her son-in-law, Marion Gruber; daughter-in-law, Charlene Reynolds; stepchildren, Ann Bené (Paul), Rusty Cowart (Linda), and Dr. Charles Cowart (Allison); grandchildren, Stacey Clark (Terry), Kevin Gruber, Amy Rodenberry (Brian), Stephen Bené (Amanda), Karen Schaut (Ken), Greg Boughner, Andrew Cowart, Jacquelyn Cowart, Jonathan Cowart (Rachel) and Jackson Cowart; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. An Order of the Eastern Star Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at