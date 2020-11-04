1/
Tommie (Spikes) Cowart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommie Spikes Jones Cowart
Savannah, GA
Tommie Spikes Jones Cowart, age 100, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Mrs. Cowart was born on December 7, 1919 in Reidsville, GA, the daughter of the late Peter Deastle Spikes and Cornelius Harley Spikes. She worked for many years with Memorial Medical Center, retiring as the Supervisor of Housekeeping. She was a longtime member of Community Bible Church (formerly South Gardens Baptist Church). She was a loyal member of Savannah Chapter #52, Order of the Eastern Star.
Mrs. Cowart was preceded in death by her two husbands, Albert Lee Jones and Harry Francis Cowart; son, Hugh Dorsey Reynolds, Sr.; daughter, Linda Lee Jones Gruber; and grandsons, Ricky Gruber and Hugh Reynolds, Jr. She is survived by her son-in-law, Marion Gruber; daughter-in-law, Charlene Reynolds; stepchildren, Ann Bené (Paul), Rusty Cowart (Linda), and Dr. Charles Cowart (Allison); grandchildren, Stacey Clark (Terry), Kevin Gruber, Amy Rodenberry (Brian), Stephen Bené (Amanda), Karen Schaut (Ken), Greg Boughner, Andrew Cowart, Jacquelyn Cowart, Jonathan Cowart (Rachel) and Jackson Cowart; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. An Order of the Eastern Star Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved