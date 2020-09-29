Mr. Tommie Leon SikesBloomingdale, GAMr. Tommie Leon Sikes, 82, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born in Manassas, GA to the late Tom L. & M. Vivian Sikes. He was also preceded in death by a son, Wayne Sikes, and two brothers, Theron and Derrick Sikes. He was a retired painter and was a member of the South Newington Baptist Church.Survivors include three children, Randy Sikes (Sherry), Matthew Sikes (Elise), and Nicole Collier (Greg); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Jackie Arnett (George) and Freida Quick (Glenn); several nieces and nephews, and his care-giver, Lucy Hamm. The visitation will be on Wednesday, September 30th from 6 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. The funeral will be on Thursday, October 1st at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate).Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning NewsSeptember 30, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at