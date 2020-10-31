Tommy Joe BoondrySavannah, GeorgiaTommy Joe Boondry, 69, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 after a short illness. Tommy loved sports and politics his whole life.He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Boondry and Veda Rose Nastasi Boondry. He is survived by two sisters, Sarah Thomas and Rosemary Stacy (Vernon); one brother, Art Boondry (Linda); as well as several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be from 9:45–10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church with Reverend Allan J. McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery in Savannah, GA.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be observed, and the wearing of masks is required.Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.Savannah Morning News11/01/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at